The Ghana Education Service (GES) has begun processes to undertake a building project at on its land at Roman Ridge in Accra to develop “a high-density residential facility.”

The project will provide 40 flats and other ancillary facilities when completed, according to a statement from the GES.

The area is currently occupied by 15 officers of the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and some staff of the Accra Technical Training Centre.

Staff affected by the redevelopment are being relocated to other areas to facilitate the smooth development of the land.

“It is the expectation of Management of GES that all stakeholders will cooperate and collaborate to ensure the smooth and successful completion of the project,” the service said in a statement.

It also assured, “all staff affected that they will be given first priority on completion of the project.”

The GES is working in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Lands Commission.