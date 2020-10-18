Ghana is targeting at achieving zero active cases of COVID-19, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo has said.

Nana Akufo-Addo who believes the country is managing the pandemic in much better ways says, he will not rest on his oars until the virus is completely eradicated in Ghana.

Touting government’s efforts in minimizing the rate of infections and the robust measures put in place to tackle the virus, Nana Akufo-Addo urged all hands to be on deck in complying with the safety protocols to achieve the no active COVID-19 case feat.

“I have said before, let us continue to look out for one another, and remain each other’s keeper, and I am confident that, by doing so, we will emerge victorious in the fight against COVID-19. Zero active cases must be the goal, and I have no doubt that, together, and with the help of God, this too shall pass, for the Battle is still the Lord’s,” Nana Akufo-Addo said in a speech on Sunday.

Providing updates on the country’s case count, as of Friday, October 16, 2020, the President indicated that the number of active cases has declined further to 398.

46,664 persons have fully recovered from the virus, putting our recovery rate at 98.5%.

More so, 13 more deaths have occurred, bringing the total number of deaths, tragically, to 310, out of a total number of 510,074 persons tested.

Nana Akufo-Addo stated that the rate of death continues to remain very low at 0.5%.

“In fact, our favourable situation at the moment is thanks to the effectiveness of Government policies, the co-operation of you, the Ghanaian people, and, ultimately, to the grace of God. In spite of our successes, I would like to reiterate that this virus remains something of a mystery, and we should always rather err on the side of caution, and continue to observe the protocols that have brought us to where we are”, he added.