The National Democratic Congress’ Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has accused the Electoral Commission Chairperson of being mischievous, following an expression of disappointment that John Mahama did not file his presidential nomination forms in person.

On Wednesday, Jean Mensa said she would have liked to hash out some of the concerns Mr. Mahama has voiced publicly about the electoral process.

But Mr. Gyamfi claims the EC has been rebuffing attempts at dialogue by the NDC.

“It is very mischievous for Jean Mensa to suggest that was expecting to see the flagbearer himself to have a conversation with him,” he said.

According to him, the NDC has made formal requests to the Commission for a meeting but to no avail.

“Till date, Madam Jean Mensah has not deemed it fit to reply that letter or even call us for a meeting.”

“If Jean Mensa truly wished for a conversation with the National Democratic Congress or flagbearer, I am sure by now, she would have least replied the letter or would have had the decency to invite the flagbearer for a meeting but she hasn’t done so,” Mr. Gyamfi said.

The NDC Communications Officer also said there wasn’t much to be read into Mr. Mahama’s absence at the EC to file his nomination forms in person.

“If you look at the filling of the forms, getting people to endorse the forms and all that, it is normally done by the Secretariat of the party which is headed by the General Secretary of the party.”

Mr. Mahama is currently in the Western North Region for his campaign and launched the “retail” section of the NDC’s campaign.

His presidential nomination forms were submitted by NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia.