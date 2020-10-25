Samson Lardy Ayenini of the Multimedia Group has been adjudged the 2019 P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the year at the 25th Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) Awards ceremony held in Accra on Saturday, October 25, 2020.

Mr. Anyenini who doubles as a legal practitioner also made away with the award for Democracy and Peace Building on the night.

Delivering his speech, Mr. Ayenini noted that the media plays an important role in the country’s democracy.

He further cautioned political actors and security personnel to desist from assaulting journalists, adding that it is a criminal offence.

“As we go into election 2020, I want to repeat today, take your evil eyes and hands off journalists. Some journalists spend sleepless nights to inform the public. Please cooperate with journalists and don’t attack them.”

“Too many journalists have been attacked and I have had the privilege of standing in for some of them. Even if they do wrong or conduct themselves criminally, please do what is done in a democracy, call for their arrest. no one has the right to lay their hands on them,” he emphasised.

In all, 67 awards were given out to media houses and journalists on the night.

10 other journalists from the Multimedia Group were adjudged winners in various categories at the ceremony.

JoyNews’ Irene Emefa Apawu also received an award for Exceptional Covid-19 Reporting.

Mrs Beatrice Asamani Savage, the Director of Editorial at GNA, took home the G.T. Anim Award for Ethical Journalism.

She also received the Outstanding Editor Award.

Citi FM was adjudged English Radio Station of the year.