Kurl Songx has revealed that he has made peace with his former boss David ‘Kaywa’ Kyei, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Highly Spiritual Music.

He fell out with Kaywa after some misunderstanding but later announced on Facebook that he had regretted all the wrongs he did the ace music producer.

He asked the general public to keep sharing the post till Kaywa saw it.

Speaking to Ghana Weekend TV, Kurl Songx revealed that he has actually gotten in touch with Kaywa and that they are now on good terms.

“Honestly, I feel very blessed that he is forgiven me. Kaywa is somebody I have a lot of respect and love for. I even spoke to him before releasing my new song,’ he said.

Kurl Songx was introduced to the music scene by Kaywa, after he won the MTN Hitmaker.

Kaywa recorded and promoted his songs included the smash hit ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ which featured Sarkodie.

Later, he had issues with the label, claiming they did not pay attention to him as they should.

Kurl Songx who is currently promoting his new song titled ‘Snapchat’ which features Medikal said that he even called Kaywa before the release of the song.

Already, the video of the song is out and has generated conversations among music lovers.

Directed by DKAMF Media the video captures colourful costumes as well as beautiful cinematography in a perfectly synchronised masterpiece.

Produced by Chensee Beatz, ‘Snapchat’ has over 60,000 streams.

Signed onto the Black Eagle Entertainment record Label, Kurl Songx known for songs like ‘Jennifer Lomotey’, ‘Feeling’, ‘Whistle’, among others.