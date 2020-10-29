The government says it is uncertain if the country’s land borders will be opened before next year, as the danger of COVID-19 still lingers.

Ghana’s air, sea, and land borders were closed on Sunday, March 22, 2020, following an order by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He subsequently reopened the air borders on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, leaving the country’s land and sea borders closed.

There have been questions as to when the other borders will be opened, especially with the decline in coronavirus infections in Ghana.

But the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has indicated that an assessment is ongoing to find out if it will be possible to make COVID-19 screening available across all the borders.

According to him, the outcome of the assessment would determine how soon President Akufo-Addo will allow the reopening of Ghana’s land borders.

“There is an assessment going on what it takes to ensure that there is adequate and reliable screening across all our borders and when the President is satisfied that the assessments pass the test, we will proceed to open our land borders.”

He noted that though some decisions taken by the government may be inconvenient, they have had to make them in the interest of Ghanaians.

“All the measures at easing restrictions are only done after we are sure that the risk of importation of spread can be contained. It is in that same spirit that this assessment is continuously ongoing. We acknowledge all the difficulties and discomforts we all of us have to go through as we fight COVID-19, but it is important that we protect ourselves.”

We can’t be complacent in COVID-19 fight – Akufo-Addo cautions

President Akufo-Addo had asked Ghanaians to continue adhering strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols as the world sees a spike in cases.

Nana Akufo-Addo said though the pandemic is ravaging western countries, Ghana has been spared.

Speaking at a gathering at Abossey Okai as part of his tour of the Greater Accra, Nana Akufo-Addo said the government will continue to put in place measures aimed at protecting the citizenry.