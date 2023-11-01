In a decisive move to sanitize Ghana’s media landscape, the National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communication Authority (NCA) have taken robust measures to clamp down on money doublers, ritualists, and charlatans infiltrating the nation’s airwaves.

This initiative, part of a comprehensive effort to sanitize broadcasting content in the country, was announced on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

At the heart of this initiative lies the establishment of the Broadcasting Monitoring Center, a specialized centre tasked with regulating offensive media content.

In addition, a toll-free number has been activated, enabling vigilant media consumers to report egregious media content promptly.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, lauded the collaborative efforts of the NMC and the NCA in establishing the centre.

He commended their efficient use of national resources, emphasizing the importance of striking a balance between regulatory functions and the right to free expression.

“First I want to congratulate both the NMC for NCA for this collaboration. It is an efficient use of the scarce national resources that we have. In manner places, you see an attempt to duplicate but you have collaborated and you’re saving all of us some money and I want to congratulate you for that,” the Minister said.

Background

The NMC’s and NCA’s decision to combat the broadcast of egregious content within the media was the outcome of a significant stakeholders’ consultative meeting held in 2021. During this meeting, there was unanimous agreement that regulatory action was imperative, considering the escalating proliferation of dubious individuals on the airwaves.

Also present at the launch were prominent figures in Ghana’s media landscape, including the Director General of the NCA, Joe Anokye, Chairman of the NMC, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Executive Secretary of the NMC, George Sarpong, and President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour. Representatives from various media umbrella bodies also attended.

On his part, Mr. Joe Anokye expressed his delight at the establishment of the state-of-art-centre. He said the centre, the first of its kind in the sub-region will go a long way to help regulators monitor and quickly clamp down on offensive media content which has been on the rise for some time now.

Mr. Boadu-Ayeboafoh said it became prudent on the back of the increasing spate of egregious broadcasting content to have in place standards and that is what the NCA and NMC sought to do by establishing the Monitoring Center.