Citi News understands that the National Deacon of the Church of Pentecost (CoP) in South Africa, Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, who was kidnapped, has returned home alive.

His release was captured in a WhatsApp conversation seen by citinewsroom.com.

The National Head Pastor in South Africa, Apostle A. Yiadom-Boakye, stated: “God has done it, dear saints. By the grace of God, the National Deacon, Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, has now returned home, alive. God has done it again, miraculously. Thank you for your prayers.”

Members of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint, and a deacon of the church was kidnapped during a church service on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, assured of working with the Church of Pentecost and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the CoP deacon.

The High Commission of Ghana said in a statement issued on Monday, “The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family.”

“Kindly note that the South African Police are fully focused on the matter and are working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot.”

Meanwhile, the Church of Pentecost and Ghana’s Mission in South Africa are yet to officially issue a statement on the latest development.