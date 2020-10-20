A disqualified presidential hopeful, Marricke Kofi Gane, says he was not given the opportunity to correct all possible errors on his nomination forms that led to his disqualification from the presidential race.

Mr. Gane was among five persons disqualified for failing to meet the Electoral Commission’s (EC) requirements.

Their disqualifications were announced on Monday by the EC when it provided updates on the selection of successful aspirants ahead of the elections.

Mr. Gane’s reaction came via a Facebook video recorded on Monday evening.

“I have not received any written concern from the EC. My team has not received any calls from the EC,” he complained.

He, however, said he would do whatever it takes to resolve the issue.

“We have to ensure that we do everything possible to ensure that things that need to be redressed are redressed. There are many ways to resolve this, and we will explore every single one of them.”

The presidential candidate of the United Front Party, Nana Agyenim Boateng also spoke to Citi News saying he will seek legal redress.

There were no technical issues with his nomination form but three of the persons who were seen to have purportedly endorsed his forms denied endorsing his candidature, according to the EC.

The signatures assigned to these persons were also found to be fake after police investigations.

“The Electoral Commission is not serious. How can you tell me that someone who has endorsed my forms has written to you to say he doesn’t know me. Why don’t you bring the fellow in to notify me to meet the fellow one on one? I will take them to court,” he said.

The other disqualified persons from the polls included Kofi Koranteng, an independent candidate; Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and Kwasi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party (PAP).