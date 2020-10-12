The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker and the Western Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party who doubles as a presidential staffer, Charles Bissue, have finally agreed to work in peace for the interest of the party following the fisticuffs between the two about a month ago.

They both reportedly sustained injuries after they fought during a workshop for Western Regional parliamentary candidates in Takoradi on September 20, 2020, over an accusation that one of them was supporting an independent candidate.

In the latest development, the two have been spotted in a photo shaking hands with some party leaders charged to settle the differences.

Confirming the recent update to Citi News in Takoradi, Mireku Duker said the incident was unfortunate.

He apologized for the incident but argued he had to defend himself since he was attacked.

“It is refreshing. As a human being, you need not say never. We have come together, and we have seen ourselves as brothers. It was an unfortunate event which shouldn’t have happened, but I will say, sometimes it happens in life. As I have already indicated to my supporters and well-wishers, I apologize to them that I couldn’t do anything because I had to defend myself. I was even seated and didn’t know he was even coming on me and I had no option than to defend myself. It’s very unfortunate it happened and I have already apologized to my people,” the MP added.

The Western Regional Deputy NPP Secretary, Rex Jonfiah also told Citi News that a five-member committee was formed to resolve the issue.

“A committee was put in place to amicably resolve the matter between the two but the committee is yet to submit their report to the chairman and for that matter the regional leadership”.

The five-member committee the party set up to broker peace between Mireku Duker and Charles Bissue included former Western Regional Minister, John Evans Amoah, Dr Isaac Kofi Sagoe, Esther Nyantakyi, Kwesi Nkrumah and Nana Kojo Ansah.