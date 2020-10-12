Ghanaian highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene has released his second album titled ‘Son of Africa’.

The album is a cocktail of sounds across Africa which also features some of the continent’s great musicians.

The Album starts with the voice of the Ultimate Son of the Land, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and cuts across all aspects of life and even includes a beautiful note to his mother.

The album features award-winning acts like the humorous Falz ‘the Bad Guy‘ on ‘Show Body’.

Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie lends his voice to the spine-tingling ‘Beifour.’ Shatta Wale and Samini add their extraordinary Dancehall vibes to ‘Ghana we Dey’.

Obaapa Christy helps Kuami Eugene take music lovers to Church on ‘Wa Ye Wie’.

Nigeria’s showstopper Zlatan is on ‘Dance Hard’ while Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo also hits hard with ‘Give it to Me’ with Prince Bright of BukBak fame on ‘Scolom’.

This 14 track album is available on all online streaming platforms.

The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Artiste of the Year won Album of the Year at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards with his maiden ‘Rockstar’ album.