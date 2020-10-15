Quantum Terminals PLC, in partnership with Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) and GuarantCo (both of the PIDG group), has donated medical items worth GHs 30,000 to the Tema General Hospital.

The items include KN95 face masks, Surgical face masks, Forehead thermometers, Disinfectants, Gloves, Hand Sanitizers, Liquid hand wash soaps and Bar soaps.

Presenting the items, Head of Brands & Communication, of the Quantum Terminals PLC, Mr. Samuel Bonuedie lauded the dedication and sacrifice of frontline workers in the fight against COVID- 19 in Ghana.

He emphasized the commitment of Quantum Terminals PLC and its partners (GuarantCo and EAIF) to support them with the needed resources so they can continue to carry out their work effectively.

He was also grateful to EAIF and GuarantCo for partnering with Quantum Terminals PLC to provide these items to the frontline workers of the Hospital.

Receiving the items, Dr. Richard Anthony, The Medical Director of the Tema General Hospital, thanked Quantum Terminals PLC and its partners for the donation, saying that the items were critically needed by the staff of the Hospital to be able to do their work and not be afraid.

He called on other corporate entities to do same.

He was keen to stress that the fight against Covid-19 was by no means over yet and thus it was important that we all continued to observe the protocols outlined by Ministry of Health to stop the spread of Covid-19.

These donations form part of the Quantum Terminals PLC’s commitment to fight Covid-19 and also its policy to ensure it contributes positively to all the communities in which its facilities are located. The partnership will be making additional donations to other hospitals and health facilities as well as supporting the vulnerable in underserved communities where it operates.