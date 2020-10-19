Victor Kpakpo Addo known as Reverend Azigiza Jnr has disclosed that God used ace broadcaster, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) to usher him into his next level in life.

Speaking on Upside Down, Citi TV’s lifestyle variety show, the former disc jockey recounted how the celebrated broadcaster and master of ceremonies impacted his life.

“We live in a society where people don’t acknowledge doors. KKD was a door, he was a portal. God used him to usher me to my next level,” he said.

“KKD advised me to learn deejaying. It was just one line. I’m currently teaching on destiny helper in my church and he was a destiny helper because he gave me information,” he added.

Azigiza Jnr is renowned for his remarkable feat achieved in 1991 as the Best West African DJ and Best African DJ in 1993.

He started his Disc Jockey career in 1991 on the radio as a presenter and DJ and hosted programmes such as Joy Fm’s Joy Beach Jam, Video Vibes, Guinness Music for Your Dancing Feet on GTV and the Azigiza show.

Rev. Azigiza enrolled in some Bible schools and since become a minister of the gospel.