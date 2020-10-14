The Ministry of Roads and Highways has warned developers and individuals that all buildings erected within road reservations will soon be demolished.

According to the Ministry, developers must be cautious of where they acquire lands to put up structures.

Speaking to Citi News after a demolishing exercise along the Accra-Tema Motorway to pave way for the completion of the boundary road extension, the Sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, said the government is not obliged to compensate owners of illegally sited buildings that are demolished.

“I want to serve a warning to all potential developers particularly those who build along the road that they should contact the Roads and Highway Authority because it is government land that they have trespassed. So I can tell you that no compensation will be paid for the land.”

The Minister of Roads and Highways and his team, later inspected the Agyiriganor boundary road connecting American House within East Legon to assess the level of work on the project.

Though the construction of the road, which will ease traffic in the area when completed was ongoing, some buildings within the road reservation along the Accra-Tema motorway, were pulled down to pave way for the project to be completed on time.

Mr. Amoako-Atta, who instructed that the buildings be demolished, said the structures were unlawfully built within the road reservation.

He said all buildings sited wrongfully along roads will be demolished.

In Ghana, several structures, farmlands and residential buildings along roads is a common phenomenon.

Many of these illegal structures have been demolished with the rightful owners raising concerns of losing their properties.