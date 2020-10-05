Second-year Junior High School and Senior High School students are returning to school today, Monday, October 5, 2020.

The return of the students is to enable them to complete their respective third term and second semester of the 2019/2020 academic year.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has assured parents, students and teachers of the students’ safety after the long lay off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students are expected to complete their academic work on December 14, 2020.

GES in a statement noted that all schools have been fumigated and disinfected ahead of the reopening.

Personal protective equipment has also been distributed to all schools.

The service has urged “staff and students to acknowledge that COVID-19 is still with us and should therefore strictly adhere to all guidelines issued to the schools.”

Junior High Schools are to operate with a class size of 30 while Senior High Schools are to operate with a class size of 25.

All the students are to be given reusable face masks like was done for the final year JHS and SHS students who reported to school earlier in the year.

Each school will be provided with Veronica Buckets, gallons of liquid soap, rolls of tissue paper, thermometer guns, and 200-millilitre containers of sanitizers.

JHS 2 students will be given one free meal a day.