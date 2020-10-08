A professor at the University of Florida Journalism Department expects a reversal in the United States of America’s foreign policy if Joe Biden beats President Donald Trump at the polls in November 2020.

According to Professor Wayne Wanta, Biden will have a warmer outlook on international relations.

“He is a big supporter of NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization]. He is very popular in a lot of European countries. I am sure he is pretty popular in a lot of African countries as well,” he said.

This is in contrast to Trump who, Prof. Wanta described as an “isolationist.”

“He [Trump] has tended to renege on a lot of policies and treaties that have been negotiated in the past and I think that has upset a lot of our [US] allies like Angela Merkel and even close allies like Trudeau in Canada.”

Trump has, for example, threatened to withdraw from NATO.

He has also formally moved to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO) in the midst of a pandemic.

Prof. Wanta also said these tendencies are a reflection of Trump’s poor leadership.

“A lot of people in the US and elsewhere are very much in consensus that Biden is the better leader of the two.”

Ahead of the November 3 elections, Biden has been ahead of Trump in most national polls since the start of the year.

He has hovered around 50 percent in recent months and has had a 10-point lead on occasions.