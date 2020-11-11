The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Karaga in the Northern Region, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam is demanding the immediate arrest of the incumbent MP for the constituency, Alhassan Dandaawa for allegedly instigating recent clashes in the area.

Member of Parliament for Karaga, Alhassan Dandaawa on Monday alleged that armed men associated with the NPP attacked his supporters without any response from the Police.

Mr. Dandaawa who is receiving stiff competition from Mr. Adam has called for urgent action from the police over the alleged attacks on National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters by persons suspected to be members of the NPP.

The MP alleged that the armed men who are associated with the NPP have attacked his supporters without any response from the security agencies warning that the NDC may be forced to retaliate if the police do not act.

But speaking to Citi News, Dr. Amin Adam who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Energy said the Incumbent MP is rather to blame for the clashes in Karaga.

“He sent the group there to cause that mayhem and now he has run to the media. I took the media to the Karaga Hospital to see the wounded people there. We all have to contribute to bringing lasting peace in the area because the man is losing his seat and all that is left for him is to cause violence in the area in order to deter people from coming out to vote. We will not allow that, and I am calling on the security agencies to act expeditiously. The man must be arrested as well as his supporters”, he insisted.

Meanwhile, Alhassan Dandaawa has expressed shock at the recent happenings while lamenting the injuries sustained by members of his campaign team as a result of the alleged attacks.

He also accused the police of doing too little to arrest the situation.

“As we speak, about three of my party supporters are seriously injured. My worry is that, in the full glare of the police, the NPP supporters are holding the rifles and weapons but the police cannot make a single arrest. This is very unfortunate. This has never happened here”, he complained.