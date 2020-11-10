The Leader of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng has expressed disappointment in the judgment of the Accra High Court on the matter relating to his disqualification by the Electoral Commission.

Mr. Agyenim Boateng filed a suit to challenge the decision of the Commission to disqualify him from contesting the December 7th polls.

In the judgment delivered on the matter, the court held that the EC did not breach any regulation in striking his name off the ballot sheet for the polls.

Nana Agyenim Boateng maintained that he will not appeal the court’s decision.

“I am very disappointed in the Ghana Judicial Service. But in other ways too I sympathize with them because if there is a case that the government has an interest in and you do not rule in favour of the government and you rule for the fellow then it becomes a problem.”

“I wish to take it back to the Supreme Court but from the look of things, I smell orchestration in the whole show. That the government itself has denied it, so I will not waste Ghanaians time and I do not want a situation whereby I will hold the whole nation to ransom on this court case.”

Agyenim Boateng and four other presidential hopefuls were disqualified for failing to meet the Electoral Commission’s (EC) requirements.

Their disqualifications were announced by the EC when it provided updates on the selection of successful aspirants ahead of the elections.

There were no technical issues with Agyenim Boateng’s nomination form but three of the persons who were seen to have purportedly endorsed his forms denied doing so.

The signatures assigned to these persons were also found to be fake after police investigations, according to the EC.

The other disqualified persons from the polls included Kofi Koranteng, an independent candidate; Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and Kwasi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party (PAP).