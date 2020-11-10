The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has begun a six-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

The leader of the NDC will interact with Zongo chiefs and residents of Abesewa, a community within the Ahafo Ano South East Constituency of the Ashanti Region with a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II scheduled for Wednesday.

Speaking to Citi News, some supporters of the NDC who thronged the Kumasi Airport to welcome him say they are optimistic about the victory of the NDC in the 2020 polls.

One of the supporters stated that “Ashanti Region saw a lot of development under John Dramani Mahama, so we are yearning for him to come back so that he can continue the good work.”

He added that the party is looking to amass more votes and support for Mahama.

“We are now looking at how we can maximize our votes and then make sure that John Dramani Mahama is elected as the president of Ghana. We are massing support for Mahama because this time it is an issue-based campaign. People must vote for the improvement of their living conditions, infrastructure, and other things. ”

John Mahama has been touring the various regions in a bid to campaign ahead of the December 7 polls.

He was in the Eastern Region recently for four days. He subsequently campaigned in the Greater Accra Region.