John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s handling of the anti-LGBTQ bill, urging him to seek guidance from the Council of State.

Mr. Mahama says President Akufo-Addo’s decision not to assent to the bill is undemocratic and wrong.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the clergy and imams in Nelerigu in the North East Region, Mr. Mahama says the Council of State must intervene.

“The president can refer the bill to the Council of State and say that look, I have received this bill from Parliament and I want you to take a look at it and advise me about this bill. And so the Council of State will look at it and then they will write their advice to the president and then the president will take that advice and based on that either sign it or if Council of State raises legitimate issues, the president will send it back to Parliament with the issues that were raised by the Council of State. That is what the Constitution says. But the Constitution also says that Parliament shall present the bill to the President. It is a constitutional action. And the fact that somebody has filed an interlocutory motion in the Supreme Court does not stop the Parliament from presenting the bill.”

