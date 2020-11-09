EducationUSA, with the support of the U.S. Department of State, will organize a free, virtual U.S. College Fair on November 18 and 19, 2020.

The fair is being organized to give attendees the opportunity to learn about the process it takes to study abroad in the United States, and to interact with more than 150 colleges and universities.

The fair for those interested in undergraduate studies will be on November 18, with those interested in graduate studies attending the fair on November 19.

On both days, the fairs will be held from 12 pm to 4 pm. Registration is free, and open until November 14, 2020.

EducationUSA is a network of advisors, supported by the U.S. Department of State, to provide free, and current information on U.S. higher education.

It has two centres in Ghana – one at the U.S. Embassy in Accra, and the other at ACE Consult in Kumasi.