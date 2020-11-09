Deputy Campaign Manager of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alex Segbefia is promising a united front among Ghanaians should the party come into power by winning the 2020 general elections.

This is because he feels the citizens under the current leadership of President Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have never in the history of the country been this divisive; a situation he blames for the disorderliness being witnessed in the country.

Mr. Segbefia who was speaking in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday said the turmoil and division in Ghana can best be akin to the ‘state of discord’ in the United States of America (USA) under its defeated President, Donald Trump.

To reverse the trend of disunity among the people of Ghana, the NDC stalwart said that will only be possible under its administration if peace and unity which has become the major message of their campaign is to prevail.

“Everybody is included for being calm, prosperity for all and jobs for all. We are coming with a message of peace. We are not going to be divisive. We are actually going to make Ghana one again. In the last four years, we have been so divided. That is why a lot of people draw similarities to what has happened in the United States with Ghana. It is true that they are not related but anything can happen and that is different. But if you look at the style and manner in which Donald Trump ruled and divided the United States, we are not far from what is happening in Ghana. So, our message is simple and that we want Ghana to be peaceful and united once again.”

Mr. Segbefia, therefore, assured that the next NDC government under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama will see to the safety and prosperity of all Ghanaians.

“No matter how much infrastructure and development that you want, you can’t get it if there is no peace. So we want Ghana to be one for Ghanaians to live as brothers and sisters and the level of tension that exist because of the style and posture of President Akufo-Addo. The tenure of the former President, Mahama was very inclusive to help our people. There is also a state of fear of intimidation. All these must go and this is our message.”

“Do we feel safe in Ghana? Are our institutions getting weaker or stronger? Are we getting more infrastructure? Do we feel better? Are people getting comfortable in their environment? These for us are some main questions. Why is that we are becoming a divisive country? Tribalism is rising when it is to be non-existent. Let us be frank and true to ourselves; why is that state of murders or crimes are not being resolved? These are issues we want to bring to the people because our manifesto is people-oriented”, he added.