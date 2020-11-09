The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the country’s official COVID-19 data does not support claims that the heightened political activities ahead of the 2020 polls are responsible for the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Minister said the spike, according to the data, can be attributed to enclosed workplaces and offices.

“I have heard that argument that it must be the politicians because they are having activities, walks etc. The data of the national spread of this recent rise that we have had, if it is true, then we should be seeing widespread cases in all of these regions where you are having all of these activities,” he said.

“If it is true, the data should support it. But the data does not support that. It is a nice argument to make especially if you want to take politicians on but the data is not supporting it,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah added.

Within a period of three weeks, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has increased by more than 700 cases.

Many have blamed politicians for the development especially as they have held many rallies and health walks with thousands of supporters gathering without observing COVID-19 prevention protocols such as wearing of face masks and ensuring social distancing.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah insists that data does not point to these political activities as the cause of the rise of active cases.

The Minister subsequently adviced political actors not to, on account of the revelation go all out to hold mega-events.

He said politicians should rather take advantage of the large gatherings they mobilize to educate Ghanaians on COVID-19 and if possible distribute face masks during such events.

“The data as was mined by the Public Health Department of the Ghana Health Service shows us that, we are having a lot more issues in offices and workplaces where you have enclosed activities happening. It is a concentrated area that is why we are drawing attention to that. We are not saying that politicians should have a free for all party. We should make it a point as politicians that, where there is a spontaneous gathering of people, we should make it a point to do some COVID-19 education and may even distribute some masks. That is a responsibility for all of us,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah added.