The Accra Circuit Court 10 has discharged three of suspected secessionists standing trial for September disturbances in parts of the Volta Region.

The three; Bright Sosu, Desmond Sosu and Francis Kowodo, are part of a first group of 27 alleged secessionists being tried for their alleged involvement in the disturbances.

This leaves 24 suspects still being prosecuted.

According to a brief set of facts of the case presented to the Court today in an amended charge sheet, the remaining 24 suspects of this first group are members of a prohibited organisation, Western Togoland Foundation and related organisation.

The Prosecution says the suspects had agreed with a common purpose to secede from Ghana; pursuant to which they attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations together with others who are still at large.

The suspects are said to have overpowered the officers at the two stations, broke into the armouries and made away with 17 AK 47 Assault Riffles, 5 Pump Action Guns, 1short gun, 2 Mack-3 Guns, 4 Mack Guns, 3 SMGs rifles, 11 rubber bullets, 25 rounds of 37mm Tear Gas Cartridge, about 3 hundred rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

They are also said to have taken along the Aveyime police patrol vehicle along, and broken into the offices of the personnel and made away with personal effects. Some of the items, the facts say, have been retrieved.

These remaining 24 are faced with 8 counts of criminal offences, including; Treason Felony, participating in a campaign of prohibited organisation, causing unlawful damage, and Stealing. They have been remanded back into BNI custody to reappear on Monday, November 23, 2020