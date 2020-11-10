Management of Dansworld International Limited, an environmental services firm has called on stakeholders not to relent on their efforts in dealing with Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Bernard Danso Ntow, says considering the steady rise in the number of infections, Ghanaians cannot let their guards down as measures are taken to stem the spread of infections.

Mr. Ntow made the call at his office premises at Spintex over the weekend, when he engaged some businesses he had undertaken some fumigation and disinfection for when COVID-19 was at its peak in Ghana.

“COVID-19 must be tackled seriously without relenting. This is because there are examples in other countries like the western countries and others, who have experienced the second wave of this pandemic and continue to lose precious human life”.

He also added that considering he has been a partner to the government since the fumigation and disinfection of various public places in months past, he was concerned with the sharp decline of awareness and the public’s indifferent attitude with the pandemic.

Dansworld Company Limited were tasked with the first and second phase of the Volta Region’s national disinfection, fumigation and cleaning of markets, lorry parks and public places.

The company has also undertaken various fumigation exercises at places such as the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, Nsawam Prisons, schools and various churches etc.

The CEO, speaking to the media indicated that he has appointed himself a local Ambassador against the Transmission of COVID-19 and is therefore doing all he can to raise awareness, plus continue with his company’s fumigation and disinfection as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

“I am now a local ambassador against the transmission of COVID-19. The level of apathy that is being demonstrated by our Ghanaian people is disheartening. It is as if, now if you wear the face mask you are not enlightened and this must stop. COVID-19 isn’t ending anytime soon, hence we must all do our best to stay safe”.

Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL) is an environmental management company specializing in facility management services, fumigation and cleaning.