President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated Guinea’s Alpha Condé for winning the country’s 2020 presidential elections.

President Condé, 82, will be serving a third 6-year term after being confirmed by that country’s constitutional court as a duly elected president.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who is also the chairperson of ECOWAS wished Alpha Condé “the very best of luck” for his next term.

He also urged him to quicken processes to dialogue with aggrieved stakeholders with the aim of reconciliation.

Read Akufo-Addo’s statement below:

I join many on our continent and across the world to congratulate President Alpha Conde, on his re-election as the President of Guinea, a result which was subsequently confirmed by the country’s Constitutional Court on Saturday, 7th November 2020.

I wish President Conde and the Guinean people the very best of luck in the years to come, as Guinea unleashes her tremendous potential to develop into a thriving, prosperous democratic state.

Further, it is important that he accelerates the process of dialogue and reconciliation amongst the key stakeholders of the political process in order to banish the spectre of potential instability.

It is my hope that the strong relations between Guinea and Ghana, which date from the earliest days of our independence, will grow from strength to strength during the presidency of Professor Alpha Conde.

Warm congratulations, once again, to President Alpha Conde and the people of the Republic of Guinea. God bless him and the Guinean people, and best wishes for his and his country’s success.

Guinea’s elections

Guinea’s 2020 election was held on October 18. The polls were held amidst criticisms from opposition parties that Alpha Conde’s decision to contest again was unconstitutional.

The decision by the 82-year-old leader to contest in the 2020 polls after he pushed to change the constitution in March in order to bypass a two-term limit sparked violent protests that killed dozens of people.

Conde won 59.5 percent of the votes but his main challenger Cellou Dalein Diallo and other opposition candidates alleged irregularities in the official results announced.

The proceeded to court but the court said they could not provide evidence of their claim.

Alpha Conde first come to office as president in 2010 and won re-election in 2015.