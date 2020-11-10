The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked its members to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols in the conduct of all campaign-related activities.

The party has also instructed party organizers to make provisions for thermometer, guns, veronica buckets and hand sanitizers at all times during party programmes.

“Leadership of the party at the various levels must also ensure strict adherence to the social distancing protocols and must make the wearing of facemasks mandatory for all members and at all times during party gatherings,” a statement signed by the party’s National Chairman, Freddie Blay said.

The party pledged its support to the government’s efforts at fighting the pandemic.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently expressed fears over the increasing active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

He said there seems to be a second wave of the infections – suggesting that the country appears to be letting its guards down by breaching the COVID-19 safety protocols.

In his 19th address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to collectivize efforts in order not to water down government’s enhanced measures to minimize the rate of the spread.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has crossed the 1000th mark again per the latest figures from health authorities.