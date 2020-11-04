The Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwesi Bumangamah II, has told Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia that the Sefwi Traditional Authority has resolved to back the re-election bid of President Akufo-Addo in appreciation of what his government has done for the people of Sefwi and Western North Region in general.

Katakyie Bumangamah II told Dr Bawumia, who paid a courtesy call on him in Sefwi Wiawso on Monday, that President Akufo-Addo’s fulfilment of his promise to create a region for them, in addition to the numerous development projects initiated by the current government in the area, it would be ungrateful on their part not to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in December’s general elections.

“Mr Vice President, all I want to tell you is that my traditional council and I have resolved to give our thumbs to the NPP for what this government has done for Sefwi and Western North,” said Katakyie Bumangamah.

“In fact, the promise for the creation of a new region, which was in the NPP’s 2016 manifesto was for Western North. So we would be ungrateful if we don’t honour you. We will come out and vote for Nana and Bawumia.”

The Sefwi Paramount Chief commended President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling his promise to create the region, and for the massive projects in the area.

“It was at this same place I told Nana that for us in Sefwi, we don’t want anything like schools and hospitals. I told him he should give us a region and I knew why I said that; because when the region comes, hospitals and others will follow.”

“If you look at what this government has achieved in less than four years, it is very impressive. We don’t even know what to say about this government because you have worked so well in nearly four years.”

The traditional ruler noted that others who have had the opportunity to be in government for many years could not achieve what the Akufo-Addo government has in its first term.

“Sometimes you hear some people say somebody has done this and has done that. From 1992, you have been in power for many years so if you really wanted to create a region, you would’ve done that for us long ago but you couldn’t do it for us.”

“Look at the development projects going on in our area; it beats our imagination. So this year, we will vote massively for you.”

“We promise you that we will never forget what your government has done for Sefwiman,” he assured Dr. Bawumia.

The Vice President commenced a two-day tour of the Western North Region on Monday.