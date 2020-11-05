Ghana’s leading opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared a 3-day fasting and prayer period ahead of the 2020 polls.

The party in a press statement said the fasting commences today, Thursday, November 5, 2020, under the theme, “The horse is prepared for the day of battle, but victory is in the hands of the Lord.”

According to the party, the call for fasting and prayer is to intercede for the peace and stability of Ghana as the country prepares to go into the upcoming general elections.

“It is equally our belief that our nation requires God’s divine intervention to halt the recent spate of armed robbery, killings and other violent crimes that we are witnessing across the length and breadth of the country in the run-up to this year’s elections,” the party added.

It indicated that another reason for the need of the exercise is to pray for a “resounding victory” for the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama and the party’s parliamentary candidates across the country.

The NDC will climax its fasting and prayers with a church service on Sunday, 8th November 2020 at the Royal House Chapel International in Accra.

Read the statement on the exercise below:

As part of this program, a prayer meeting will be held at the party’s National Headquarters, on Saturday, 7th November, 2020 and climaxed with a church service on the morning of Sunday, 8th November, 2020 at the Royal House Chapel International in Accra.

We call on all officials, members, and sympathizers of the NDC, as well as the general public to participate in this all-important program that will determine and shape the destiny and future of our beloved country.

Issued in Accra on this 5th day of November, 2020.

Signed.

Comrade Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

(National Chairman)