Project managers in Ghana have been commended for helping organisations achieve their strategic goals.

The commendation was made in a statement issued by the Project Management Institute Ghana Chapter (PMIG) to mark the International Project Management Day commemorated worldwide on November 5.

“The Board of Directors of the Project Management Institute Ghana Chapter commend all project managers, especially those in Ghana for helping organizations achieve strategic goals through the practice of project management.”

“The Chapter also wishes to express gratitude to all institutions it has collaborated with in the delivery of successful projects. The Board and entire Executive Body is optimistic about the future of the project management profession and expresses its readiness to assist both private and public institutions in delivering projects on budget and on time, without compromising on quality,” the statement signed by President of PMIG, Jumoke Lafenwa, added.

Project Management Institute Ghana Chapter (PMI-GH) was founded in 2011 as a not-forprofit membership association chartered by the Project Management Institute, USA.

Its core purpose is to advance the practice, science and profession of project management in a conscious and proactive manner.

Below is the full statement from PMIG: