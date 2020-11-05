The Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah has alleged that some politicians are deliberately creating a false sense of insecurity in Ghana.

According to him, prevailing facts and data are contrary to such speculations.

The Minister said this when he addressed Parliament today, Thursday, November 5, 2020, on a number of issues including the state of security in the country ahead of the 2020 polls.

Mr. Kan Dapaah thus called on political parties to desist from politicizing issues of security.

“There seems to be a deliberate attempt by certain individuals to create a false notion of rising insecurity in the country. The facts, however, ran counter to this false notion. For instance, evidence suggests a reduction in crime levels in the country.”

He further attributed the country’s success in handling the COVID-19 outbreak to the effective coordination of the security agencies.

“It is also important to state that Ghana’s commendable management of the COVID-19 pandemic was possible due to the effectiveness of the security coordination implemented by the state security architecture. This false notion of insecurity stems from the deliberate politicization of issues of national security in the country and I think it has become more pronounced as we approach the 2020 polls.”

Meanwhile, Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of the house, James Agalga maintained that the security agencies in the country must ensure that the security lapses experienced during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election do not recur.

He thus urged them to discharge their duties professionally devoid of politics.

“Government on its part has given the assurances that measures have been rolled out to guarantee the safety of and peace of this country before, during, and after the 2020 polls. The country has had the experience of going through successive elections from 1992 but events leading to the conduct of the recent bye-elections in Ayawaso West Wuogon actually makes us feel jittery about prospects for peace in the upcoming elections.”

“It is our admonishing and prayer that the events that reared their ugly head during that bye-elections would not repeat itself moving into the general elections.”

