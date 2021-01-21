Economist Kwame Pianim has called for dialogue between President Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress’ election 2020 flagbearer, amid the ongoing election petition and associated tensions.

Because the two interested parties in the case have both served in the highest office of the land, Mr. Pianim said they needed to put Ghanaians first.

“If these two people [Mahama and Akufo-Addo] who swore an oath to protect the interest of Ghanaians cannot put whatever personal things they have aside and work for the interest of Ghanaians, then we are lost,” he said on the Point of View on Citi TV.

Mr. Pianim’s call comes as more observers stress the need for more bi-partisan engagement following an election that left the NDC and NPP with the same number of seats in Parliament.

But he stressed that the need for engagements between the NDC and NPP went beyond just the Legislature.

Even if Mr. Mahama and President Akufo-Addo wanted to keep up appearances for their supporters, Mr. Pianim said they still needed to “talk quietly behind closed doors and once that is done, it will permeate to everybody then the courts will know that, what Ghanaians are looking for is justice.”

In addition, he said an understanding between the parties is needed “to create an area of quiet and peace for the political process to go on.”

In Mr. Pianim’s view, the year ahead will be tough for the country and political stability is a must.

“2021 is going to be a very difficult year for countries such as ours, and we need to give support to whoever emerges as the Executive President.”

In the election petition, Mr. Mahama is arguing that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority during the 2020 polls.

This is because of the omission of the Techiman South constituency from the declaration of results.

Mr. Mahama is now asking the Supreme Court to order a re-run of the presidential election for him and the incumbent.

According to the EC, President Akufo-Addo garnered 51.59 percent of the votes while Mr. Mahama got 47.37 percent.