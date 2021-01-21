The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has called on the leadership of both sides of the House to help streamline the motion filed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga.

The motion which seeks to get the President to suspend the payment of fees in public tertiary educational institutions for a year due to the impact of COVID-19 was moved on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Disagreements over procedure and the wording of the motion have however stalled the debate for two sittings.

Addressing the House on Thursday, the Speaker of Parliament said: “I am more persuaded in us calling on the government to absorb a portion of the fees not all of it. If they are to suspend, the students will still be required to pay the fees later, but the reason for this motion in the first place is to ease the financial burden COVID-19 has brought to their parents and guardians. So why not call for absorption?”

“It is, for this reason, I agree that we should still consult and reformulate the motion for a more consensual consideration of such an important matter. And I would like to take it by tomorrow.”

The NDC Caucus is supporting the motion with arguments that the suspension of the fees is necessary due to the economic hardship imposed on parents by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NPP side on the other hand holds the view that such a measure would be unnecessary because the government has already provided enough support and interventions in the area of education due to the pandemic.