The burial service for the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings, has been moved to Wednesday, January 27, 2021, after an earlier postponement.

It will be held at the Independence Square in Accra from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, according to a note verbale the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration sent to Diplomatic Missions, International Organizations and Honorary Consulates sighted by citinewsroom.com.

Mr. Rawlings’ Laying-In-State will be from 24th to 26th January 2021 at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

There will also be a Mass on 26th January 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

Mr. Rawlings, died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

According to reports, the former President had been battling with ill-health for some days before his death which plunged the country into mourning.

The funeral was scheduled for December 23, 2020, by the State but this upset the Anlo Traditional Council which wanted to be consulted.

The Council said the arrangements made at the time were not in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Anlo people.

The funeral rites of the late former president were then postponed indefinitely.