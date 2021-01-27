Ghanaians bid farewell to former President Jerry John Rawlings after a burial service held at Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Tributes from Mr. Rawlings’ widow, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings; President Akufo-Addo, the National Democratic Congress, among others, underscored the former President’s impact in Ghana’s history.

He led a military regime for more than a decade before returning the country to multiparty democracy in 1992 and was credited with laying the foundation for Ghana’s democratic stability.

During President Akufo-Addo’s tribute, he announced that the University for Development Studies, Tamale, would be changed to the Jerry John Rawlings University for Development Studies, Tamale.

The ceremony had the Ghana Armed Forces band, the Ghana Police Service band and the National Symphony Orchestra offering musical interludes as well as vocal performances from Joe Mettle, Irene Logan among others.

Nine wreaths were laid for Mr. Rawlings by his family, the NDC, ECOWAS, the military, among others.

Following the service, there was a procession from the Black Star square to the military cemetery.