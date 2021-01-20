Three persons have been injured after a Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GW 2312 -18 which was heading to Winneba from Accra crashed into a Toyota RAV4 vehicle with registration number GX 6257-20.

The Toyota RAV4 vehicle was trying to join the main Cape Coast stretch from Dominase junction in the Central Region when the incident occurred.

An eyewitness, Isaac Eshun, who spoke to Citi News said negligence on the part of both drivers caused the accident.

“I was eating here. In no time I heard a car screech, and when I drew closer to see what the problem was, I realised a Toyota Corolla on the main road was trying to apply the brakes upon seeing a red Toyota RAV4 car rush to join the main road from the Dominase junction. The Toyota RAV4 car also stopped all of a sudden. The Toyota Corolla, unable to apply the breaks in time crushed into the other.”

“The two occupants of the RAV4, together with the driver of the Toyota Corolla sustained series of injuries.”

The injured persons have been rushed to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba for treatment.