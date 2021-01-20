The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association says four of its members have succumbed to COVID-19 this year, 2021.

The Association said other members are also battling for their lives at various facilities across the country.

The President of the Association, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo said the failure to adhere to safety protocols at the various health facilities has resulted in many health practitioners contracting the virus.

She asked the government to provide more Personal Protective Equipment to save frontline health workers.

“The death toll has increased to four with the recent one occurring in the Kasenna Nankana District where a number of the nurses have been infected. It is a great worry. Even from December 2020, we saw a rise in the cases among nurses and midwives. It is important to follow COVID-19 protocols.”

“The reinstitution of the protocols at the facility is very important and will go a long way to protect health workers. PPEs are very important. We need it. Managers have to see to it that they do stock up these items, so we can have enough to use.”

Ghana currently has 2,174 active COVID-19 cases.

The latest data of January 16th January 2021 shared by the Ghana Health Service shows that within a space of 24 hours, the number of new infections increased by 366 with 110 patients recovering and 358 deaths.

The cumulative total number of cases is now 58,431 and the total number of recoveries at 55,899.

Per the latest data presented by the Ghana Health Service, 98 people are in severe condition while 36 people are said to be critical condition.

The Greater Accra Region continues to lead with the highest number of positive cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions.