The Accra High Court hearing the treason case against ACP Benjamin Agordzo and nine others on Thursday sworn-in a seven-member jury to commence trial.

The 10 are on trial for allegedly attempting to destabilise the country.

A lawyer defending some of the accused persons, Victor Adawudu, has expressed his readiness to ensure justice for his clients.

He also said they were happy the case was progressing.

“We are preparing feverishly. There is a lot of documentation. The prosecution says they are going to call 19 witnesses, so it tells you how this case is going to drag on.”

“My clients will also be excited that at the end of the day, their colleagues who are the jury will return a verdict to show that they are innocent,” he added.

The other accused persons are Dr. Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, WO II Esther Saan, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Ali Solomon and Sylvester Akankpewu.

They have been held for conspiracy to commit treason and treason felony.

In addition, Dr. Mac Palm and Donyo Kafui have been charged with conspiracy to possess explosives, firearms, and ammunition.

Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli and ACP Agordzo are being tried for abetment of treason felony.

The trial has been adjourned to February 16, 2021.

All the accused persons are said to belong to a group called Take Action Ghana.

In June 2018, security agencies picked up intelligence of the group’s plan to overthrow the government and usurp executive powers.