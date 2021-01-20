Six more deaths have been recorded from COVID-19 in Ghana as the number of new infections continue to rise sharply in the country.

The latest data of January 16th January 2021 shared by the Ghana Health Service shows that within a space of 24 hours, the number of new infections increased by 366 with 110 patients recovering.

This leaves the number of active COVID-19 cases at 2,174 and deaths at 358.

The cumulative total number of cases is now 58,431 and the total number of recoveries at 55,899.

Per the latest data presented by the Ghana Health Service, 98 people are in severe condition while 36 people are said to be critical condition.

The Greater Accra Region continues to lead with the highest number of positive cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 33,017

Ashanti Region – 11,401

Western Region – 3,237

Eastern Region – 2,681

Central Region – 2,194

Bono East Region – 795

Volta Region – 790

Western North Region – 683

Bono Region – 644

Northern Region – 598

Ahafo Region – 537

Upper East Region – 399

Oti Region – 244

Upper West Region – 126

Savannah Region – 62