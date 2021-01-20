Six more deaths have been recorded from COVID-19 in Ghana as the number of new infections continue to rise sharply in the country.
The latest data of January 16th January 2021 shared by the Ghana Health Service shows that within a space of 24 hours, the number of new infections increased by 366 with 110 patients recovering.
This leaves the number of active COVID-19 cases at 2,174 and deaths at 358.
The cumulative total number of cases is now 58,431 and the total number of recoveries at 55,899.
Per the latest data presented by the Ghana Health Service, 98 people are in severe condition while 36 people are said to be critical condition.
The Greater Accra Region continues to lead with the highest number of positive cases, followed by the Ashanti and Western Regions.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 33,017
Ashanti Region – 11,401
Western Region – 3,237
Eastern Region – 2,681
Central Region – 2,194
Bono East Region – 795
Volta Region – 790
Western North Region – 683
Bono Region – 644
Northern Region – 598
Ahafo Region – 537
Upper East Region – 399
Oti Region – 244
Upper West Region – 126
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 22