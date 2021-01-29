The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia is expected to mount the witness box today, Friday, January 29, 2021, to testify for the presidential election petitioner, John Dramani Mahama.

This was indicated by one of the spokespersons for Mr. Mahama’s legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe.

According to him, Mr. Asiedu Nketia is ready to mount the box.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia and Michael Kpessa-Whyte, a former Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat, are the witnesses for Mr. Mahama in the ongoing case at the Supreme Court.

The petitioner filed their witness statements on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, through his lawyers.

Proceedings so far

The apex court on Wednesday dismissed two applications brought before it by the John Mahama.

The first one was an application filed by Mr. Mahama seeking to strengthen his argument asking for a review of the court’s ruling on some questions he wanted to ask the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa.

But Justices of the Supreme Court in throwing out the supplementary application explained that: “we find that our inherent jurisdiction cannot be invoked under the circumstances of the case when the rules of the court have made clear provisions in the exercise of our jurisdiction in this matter. We accordingly dismiss the application”.

The second application was for the court to review its earlier ruling with regard to some interrogatories he intended to serve the chairperson of the EC.

However, the nine justices hearing the review said they were not satisfied with the arguments Mahama’s legal team put across hence the dismissal of the application.

The case was subsequently adjourned to Friday, January 29, 2021.

About the election petition

Mahama is in court after he and his party –the National Democratic Congress– rejected the results of the 2020 presidential polls.

Mr. Mahama, the NDC’s presidential candidate in the 2020 polls, is of the view that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo failed to obtain the requisite number of votes to be declared the winner.

He is thus asking the Supreme Court to among other things declare the 2020 presidential polls null and void and further order the Electoral Commission to conduct a re-run of the election between himself and President Akufo-Addo.