Ghana has recorded 679 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the country’s active case count to 3,286.

This is according to Ghana Health Service’s latest update.

Five more deaths have also been recorded, increasing the death toll to 367.

Meanwhile, some 146 clinical recoveries has also been recorded.

Some 71 and 36 persons are in severe and critical conditions respectively.

Ghana since the outbreak has conducted 736,234 tests.

The Ashanti, Greater Accra, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions continue to lead with high infection rates.