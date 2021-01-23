The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has opened recruitment for 2021.

Applications will be received until February 5, 2021, at gafrecruitment.com.

The Ghana Armed Forces is the unified armed force of Ghana, consisting of the Army, Navy, and Ghana Air Force.

The GAF are supervised by the Ghanaian Ministry of Defence.

As some of the requirements, an applicant must be:

Be a Ghanaian citizen by birth. Be of good character. Be not less than 20 years and not more than 25 years by 02 June 2014 for Regular Commission and not more than 30 years by 30 April 2014 for Short Service Commission. Be medically fit by Ghana Armed Forces standard. Be not bonded. Be not married (for Regular Officer Candidates only). Be of minimum height of 1.68m (5’ 6”) for males and 1.57m (5’ 2”) for females.

For military police only; the minimum height for male applicants should be 1.75m (5’9’’) and 1.70m (5’7’’) for females. Must have one of following: