The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the recruitment of Medical Officers and Dentists who have completed their housemanship and have been verified by the Medical and Dental Council.

MoH, in a statement on Thursday, March 7, 2024, stated that the process will commence on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The Ministry has clarified that no fee is charged for recruitment and postings.

Applicants are therefore advised to refrain from making any payments during the process.

Meanwhile, the application submission deadline is Friday, March 15, 2024.

Applicants are urged to apply only through the MoH online application portal and report any fees demanded to the Chief Director.

