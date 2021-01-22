Ghana Health Service reports that the country has recorded 658 new infections pushing the country’s active case count to 2,413.

Three more persons have succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of Coronavirus-related deaths to 361.

According to data from the Ghana Health Service, Greater Accra continues to lead the national tally with 1,182 active case count followed by the Ashanti Region and Western Region with 312 and 152 cases respectively.

The Oti and Savannah Regions do not have any active cases.

83 and 28 persons are in severe and critical conditions respectively. They are receiving treatment at various health facilities in the country.

428 persons who returned to Ghana recently via the Kotoka International Airport tested positive for the virus and are currently going through isolation and quarantine processes.