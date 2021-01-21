Some new names have popped in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s latest ministerial appointments for his second term.

In all, fifteen new persons have so far been selected as Ministers.

Four are Ministers, while the other eleven are Regional Ministers.

Below is a breakdown of the new Ministers

Ministers

Samuel Abdulai Jinapor – Lands and Natural Resources

Francis Asenso Boakye – Works and Housing

Mustapha Ussif – Youth and Sports

Ebenezer Kojo Kum – Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Regional Ministers

Ahafo – George Boakye

Western North – Richard Obeng

Bono – Justina Owusu-Banahene

Bono East – Adu Gyan

Central – Justina Marigold Assan

Eastern – Seth Acheampong

Greater Accra – Henry Quartey

North East – Yidana Zakaria

Oti – Joseph Makubu

Savannah – Saeed Muhazu Jibril

Upper East – Stephen Yakubu

President Akufo-Addo on Thursday announced the names 46 persons he has appointed as to serve in different portfolios in his second term government.

He has promised not to appoint more than 85 ministers.

The list has been sent to Parliament for vetting and approval.

The pictures below capture the ministerial appointments