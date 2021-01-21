Some new names have popped in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s latest ministerial appointments for his second term.
In all, fifteen new persons have so far been selected as Ministers.
Four are Ministers, while the other eleven are Regional Ministers.
Below is a breakdown of the new Ministers
Ministers
Samuel Abdulai Jinapor – Lands and Natural Resources
Francis Asenso Boakye – Works and Housing
Mustapha Ussif – Youth and Sports
Ebenezer Kojo Kum – Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs
Regional Ministers
Ahafo – George Boakye
Western North – Richard Obeng
Bono – Justina Owusu-Banahene
Bono East – Adu Gyan
Central – Justina Marigold Assan
Eastern – Seth Acheampong
Greater Accra – Henry Quartey
North East – Yidana Zakaria
Oti – Joseph Makubu
Savannah – Saeed Muhazu Jibril
Upper East – Stephen Yakubu
President Akufo-Addo on Thursday announced the names 46 persons he has appointed as to serve in different portfolios in his second term government.
He has promised not to appoint more than 85 ministers.
The list has been sent to Parliament for vetting and approval.
The pictures below capture the ministerial appointments