Five persons have been confirmed dead after a passenger bus overturned at the Nasia toll bridge in the North East Region at dawn on Tuesday.

The deaths were confirmed by the matron of the Walewale Municipal Hospital.

Eyewitnesses tell Citi News the driver of the bus dozed off and lost control thereby hitting the edges of the toll bridge.

The Walewale District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Samuel Yeboah also confirmed the development to Citi News.

“As we speak, our men are on duty. We also have to find time and visit the various hospitalS where we took them to see if they are responding to treatment. There are five people, but others are saying seven. I don’t know the actual number that has passed on.”

According to the Police, they are yet to begin investigations to ascertain the actual cause of the crash.

“Now, it is even difficult to get the identity of the car involved because the registration number is not there. But the car loaded from Suame roundabout in Kumasi heading towards the Upper West Region. We were told the driver was sleeping that is why he hit the bridge. Whether it is true or not, we are yet to establish that information”, he stated.

Meanwhile, medical officers and the district police command are yet to reconcile data and confirm the total number of persons injured.

The injured persons have however been admitted at two separate hospitals within the region.