Minister-designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for appointing him to serve again in the Information Ministry.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is among the 19 ministers who have been retained by the President to serve in his second term.

President Akufo-Addo announced the list of ministerial nominations on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

The list saw some former Ministers ditched while a few others were retained.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi in reaction to the list tweeted “thanks for the confidence reposed in me Nana Akufo-Addo”.

Other returning Ministers in Akufo-Addo’s second term are Albert Kan Dapaah with the National Security Ministry, Ken Ofori-Atta for Finance and Alan Kyerematen for Trade and Industry.

The rest are:

Dominic Nitiwul – Defence

Ambrose Dery – Interior

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Parliamentary Affairs

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Communications and Digitalisation

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto – Food and Agriculture

Kwaku Agyemang Manu – Health

Kwasi Amoako-Atta – Roads and Highways

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah – Transport

Cecilia Abena Dapaah – Sanitation and Water Resources

Ignatius Baffuor Awuah – Employment and Labour Relations

Four Regional Ministers also retained their portfolios.

In all, President Akufo-Addo has appointed 30 Ministers, and 16 Regional Ministers, bringing the total number of ministers to 46.

He has assured not to appoint more than 85 ministers in his second term in office.

Meanwhile President Akufo-Addo has submitted the list of nominees to Parliament for consideration and approval as ministers of state.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has since referred the request for ministerial nomination approval to Parliament’s Appointments Committee for consideration and report.