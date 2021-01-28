Parliament has voted against a motion filed by the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga asking government to absorb fees of students in public tertiary institutions and to extend support to private universities for the 2021 academic year.

He premised his request on the adverse impact of COVID-19 on incomes of individuals and businesses.

The matter was determined through a voice vote on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

While the Minority group were in support of the motion, the Majority side held the view that such a move would be unnecessary because the government has already provided enough support and interventions in the area of education due to the pandemic.

Mahama Ayariga had earlier urged his colleague MPs to accept the motion because it will greatly relieve families that have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, particularly the incomes of households.