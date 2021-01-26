A former Minister and Presidential advisor under the erstwhile Jerry John Rawlings’ regime, Dr. Christine Amoako Nuama has singled out the late former president as the only Ghanaian leader who has in the country’s long political and democratic history, backed his words with vigorous actions.

According to her, the first President of the 4th Republic unlike both his predecessors and successors did his best to use every available state resource to propel the socio-economic growth of the nation.

She further pointed out that, the deep-rooted corruption being experienced in recent times was completely missing during the era of Mr. Rawlings because of the ideals of integrity and honesty he imbued in almost all government appointees during his tenure of office.

While paying glowing tribute to the former boss, on the Point of View on Monday, Dr. Amoako Nuama heaped praises saying “in relation to all of our leaders [past and present], I think what I really take away from him [Rawlings] is his concern for the ordinary person, the common downtrodden man. Many of our leaders talk the talk, but they don’t really walk the talk.”

“Certainly, unless the Ghanaian character was just pretending, people, I think, were far more honest and showed a lot more integrity during Rawlings’s time. The corruption that we saw during the latter part of General Acheampong’s time and the corruption that we are still seeing now, certainly was not part of his time”.

Dr. Amoako Nuama also recounted how the former President cherished the working relationship he had with all his members of staff especially those older than him during the daily administration of state affairs.

“Rawling was a person who respected age. I was older than him. I can really say he never called me by name. If he wanted to joke, he would jokingly call me by some other name. Normally he would call me madam or some other address. I would watch him react to the late Dr. Mary Grant and again the respect he showed to his senior was really remarkable”, she recalled.