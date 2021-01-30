The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram, Mr. Samuel Nartey George has obtained a Masters of Arts degree in Conflict, Peace, and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre.

Mr. Nartey George was part of a ceremony that was held yesterday, Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Burma Hall of the Burna Camp.

The Ningo-Prampram legislator who couldn’t hide his joy took to his social media handles to express his happiness.

He described his attainment of his masters as one that has been an interesting journey due to the demands of duties as MP.

“It has been an interesting journey combining the rigours of work, elections, family and studies but through it all, I am thankful to the Almighty and my family for their support.”

He thus expressed his gratitude to faculty heads and his thesis supervisor.

“To the wonderful faculty who had time and patience for our class especially my thesis supervisor, Odeneho Dr. Kweku Danso, I am forever in your debt.”

“To my classmates, we have become an inseparable family. Keep shining in your endeavours.”